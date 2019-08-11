|
|
Lester Garland Sanders, 67, of Lake Charles passed away at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in his residence.
Mr. Sanders was born March 4, 1952, in Kilgore, Texas, as the youngest of six children. He was raised in Texas before relocating to Lake Charles 20 years ago.
Mr. Sanders felt God's call on his life in the 1980s. He obtained his minister's license and dedicated a large portion of his life to music ministry. He loved to sing gospel music and enjoyed time playing his guitar.
Mr. Sanders was a jack of all trades and held many jobs and titles during his working life. He took pleasure in the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening, as well as carpentry work. He will be remembered for his love of John Wayne movies.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Monica Crenshaw Sanders of Lake Charles; children, Shawn Sanders of Longview, Texas, Constance Hudson of Hallsville, Texas, and Heath Sanders of Longview, Texas; sisters, Shirley Baker of Hawkins, Texas, Carolyn Thompson of Spring Hill, Texas, and Linda Vandver (William) of Cleveland, Texas; brothers, Bill Sanders (Marilyn) of Denver, Colo., and Robert Sanders (Jane) of Tyler, Texas; and five grandchildren, Bailey Hudson, and Joshua, Alexia, Brayde and Dylan Sanders.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie Mae and William Sanders.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Mark Stagg will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday and will resume on from 9 a.m. until the start of the service Monday.
Published in American Press on Aug. 11, 2019