Lester Paul Myers, 86, of Lake Charles, LA, died at 10:04 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in a local care facility.



Mr. Myers was born June 28, 1932 in Lake Charles, LA and was a 1951 graduate of Marion High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the American Legion in Westlake. He worked fifty-one years for the Carpenter's Local #953. Mr. Myers enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time outdoors cooking. He will always be remembered as a kind, gentle, and giving man who loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Mr. Myers is survived by his son, Tommy Myers and wife Diana of Lake Charles; daughter, Sandy Langley of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Bryan Myers and wife Leah, Kayla Owens and husband David, and Kati Langley; and great-grandchildren, Braden Owens, Bailey Owens, and Barrett Myers.



He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-five years, Lula Mae Fontenot Myers; daughter, Sue Langley; and multiple brothers and sisters.



His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Richard Louviere will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the start of the service.