Lester Richard, age 72, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Lester was born May 22, 1947 in Sulphur, La.
A Louisiana native, Lester traveled widely while he was in the U.S. Navy until he met and married Willie and they settled in the Sulphur area.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Mae Richard; parents, Wilfred and Virgie Richard; and brother, Aron Richard.
Survivors include his son, Jimmie Rawson and wife Angela of Missouri; daughter, Charlotte Trahan and husband Lance of Carlyss; sister, Ona Ornsby and husband Ron of Lake Charles; brothers-in-law, Donnie Wright of Sulphur, Roger Wright and David Wright of Livingston, Texas; sisters-in-law, Flo Back of Albany, Ga., and Dot Tanner of St. Augustine, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday and will resume at 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
Graveside service for Paw Paw Lester will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Mimosa Pines Cemetery of Carlyss.
Published in American Press on Nov. 5, 2019