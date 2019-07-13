Lethia Anne Presley, 69, of Sulphur, passed away July 12, 2019 in her residence surrounded by her family. Lethia loved spending time with family, grandchildren, friends and her loving dog, Mylee. She enjoyed going to garage sales, reading and working in her flower beds. Lethia loved her co-workers like her second family, retiring after 20 plus years of service from the City of Sulphur.

Lethia is survived by her three children, Shane Stegall of Lake Charles, Wendy Bertrand and Christina Presley, both of Sulphur; two grandchildren, Gavin Bertrand and Karlie Agee; three siblings, Allen "June" Sonnier Jr., Terry Sonnier and Ronald Keith Sonnier; and lifelong friend of 50 years, Sandy Bertrand and her extended family who became close over a life time of friendship. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Ruth Sonnier.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4-9 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until time of service Tuesday, July 16. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.robisonfuneralhome.com Published in American Press on July 15, 2019