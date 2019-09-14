|
|
Letitia Mary Gros Royer, was born in Sulphur, on Nov. 16, 1933, to Wallace and Lucille Gros. She was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Sulphur. Letitia was a past president of the Sulphur High School FFA Mother's Club and a member of the Choupique High School Rodeo Club. She was a faithful follower and supporter of her children and grandchildren's activities, including football, cheerleading, livestock showing, softball, rodeo and yes…even MMA fighting.
Letitia is survived by her children, Alvin Dale Royer Jr. (Bubba) of Sulphur, Pam Martarona (Frank) of DeQuincy, and Joseph "Joe Bill" Royer and (DeAnne) of DeRidder; grandchildren, Amanda Martarona, Todd Martarona, Letitia Bonsall (Josh), Aaron Royer (Britney), Tessi Jo Fontenot (Kasey), and Emily, Jack and Will Wright; great grandchildren, Aubree and Brylee Royer, Rylan Mosley, Brant Fontenot, Zach and Kinley Bonsall, Teallea Martarona and Payson Stone; and brother, Wallace "Buddy" Gros.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Dale Royer Sr.; and sister, Wally Jean Gros Landry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Sulphur with Father Edward Richard, M.S. officiating. Burial will be in Royer Cemetery in Sulphur under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. until time of leaving for the church.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in American Press on Sept. 14, 2019