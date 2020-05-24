Levell Corry went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery in Lake Charles, La.

Visitation will begin prior to the service at noon at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Mr. Corry was born on January 19, 1928 in Starks, La, the son of Phillip and Luna Corry. Levell was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Smith Corry, one brother, Raphael Corry of Starks, La, and sister, Archie Jones of Orange, Texas.

He is survived by three daughters, Brenda Granger and husband Arnold from Pearland, Texas, Sandy Dobson of Pearland, Katie Hebert and husband Byron of Cypress, Texas, and son-in-law, Randy Dobson; six grandchildren, Scott Mitchell and wife Tara of New Braunfels, Texas, Allison Stevens and husband Dylan of Manvel, Texas, Jennifer Dannatt and husband Chris of Cypress, Texas, Ellen Wright and husband Conn of Cypress, Texas, Corry Dobson and fiance Geri Speaks of College Station, Texas, and Sara Doggett and husband Michael of San Antonio, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Jason Gibson of Huntsville, Texas, Ben Mitchell and Kate Mitchell of New Braunfels, Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews and too many friends to count.

Levell was a graduate of Starks High School. He joined the Navy after high school and was stationed in the Kwajalein Islands during World War II. He returned to Lake Charles after the war and completed a certificate in carpentry. He built his first home in Grand Lake, La and worked for Pelican Crude Oil Co. for 17 years. He moved his family to Moss Bluff, Louisiana and worked for PPG Industries until his retirement in 1990.

Levell was a member of the Lions Club and he served on the board of PPG Credit Union where he served as a Loan Officer. He was a member of Moss Bluff Assembly of God. He and his wife loved to travel and enjoyed many vacations hunting, fishing and skiing with his family and friends.

He was remembered for his dedicated faith in God and a deep love for his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

