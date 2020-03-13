|
Leyla Austin Simien died unexpectedly on March 8, 2020, at the age of 43.
Leyla was born on April 23, 1976, in Lake Charles, La. She graduated as valedictorian from Reeves High School in 1994. She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, godmother and friend. She loved to travel, spend time with those she loved, and live her best life. She was an original member of Krewe de Tracas, where she was the life of the party. She was a hard-working sales representative at Home Furniture that loved taking care of her customers and her coworkers. She was everyone's problem solver, the peacekeeper and the glue that held everyone together. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Leyla is survived by her husband, Robin Simien of Lake Charles; and her daughter, Shanna Gallow. She is also survived by her parents, Virginia Singleton, Thaddaus "Russ" Gallow (Carla Gallow) and John Fredrick Charles Sr.; her grandson, Liam Nixon; her sister, Yolanda Charles; her brothers, John Fredrick Charles Jr. and Michael Deville. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and other family. She was predeceased by her first husband, Vincent "Tony" Austin; her stepdaughter, Dalensia "Deja" Rose; her grandparents, Mary and Calvin Singleton, Margie and Bud Gallow, Bertha and Joseph Charles.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Combre Funeral Home Chapel on 1200 Mill St., Lake Charles. Deacon Estella Skinner will officiate a service at 7 p.m. followed by a final visitation until 9 p.m. Burial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Combre Memorial Park, 2701 Opelousas St., Lake Charles, under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at Combre Funeral Home, 1200 Mill Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601.
Published in American Press on Mar. 13, 2020