|
|
Lezida Mary Veronie, age 88, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Lezida was born on Dec. 13, 1930.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson Veronie; daughter, Roxanne Stutes; parents, Elfege and Aline Meche; sister, Leora Richard; and brother, Aaron Meche.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Sonnier; five grandchildren, Lonny Stutes and wife Kristy, Brandon Stutes, Cory Sonnier and wife Lindsey, Dusty Savage and Katie Veronie Long and husband Casey; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Adeline, Kendall, Brylee, Korbin and Emerson; sister, Lee Verdie and husband Alvin Moreau; brothers, Harold Meche and wife Edna, and Leeward Meche and wife Mary; sister-in-law, Zola Meche; brother-in-law, Emery Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until time of service at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Aug. 3, 2019