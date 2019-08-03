Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lezida Veronie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lezida Mary Veronie


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lezida Mary Veronie Obituary
Lezida Mary Veronie, age 88, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Lezida was born on Dec. 13, 1930.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson Veronie; daughter, Roxanne Stutes; parents, Elfege and Aline Meche; sister, Leora Richard; and brother, Aaron Meche.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Sonnier; five grandchildren, Lonny Stutes and wife Kristy, Brandon Stutes, Cory Sonnier and wife Lindsey, Dusty Savage and Katie Veronie Long and husband Casey; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Adeline, Kendall, Brylee, Korbin and Emerson; sister, Lee Verdie and husband Alvin Moreau; brothers, Harold Meche and wife Edna, and Leeward Meche and wife Mary; sister-in-law, Zola Meche; brother-in-law, Emery Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until time of service at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lezida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now