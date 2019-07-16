|
Lidia Urdiales Hess, 70, of Lake Charles, La., died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in her residence.
Mrs. Hess was born April 12, 1949, in Lake Charles, La., where she was a lifelong resident and graduate of Lake Charles High School. She worked many years at her family's Mexican restaurant, El Rio. She loved playing Bingo and crafts. Mrs. Hess also had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed feeding all her friends and family.
Mrs. Hess is survived by her daughter, Josie Hess; son, Robert Hess and wife Claire; siblings, David Urdiales and wife Ginger, Jose Urdiales, Rosa LuQuette, Severo Urdiales, Carlos Urdiales, Juanita Flores, and Dolores Urdiales; and her grandchildren, Michael, Camrie, Candice, Chloe, Brady, and Nora.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Hess; and parents, Severo and Lydia Urdiales.
A gathering of family members and friends will be on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home with a rosary at 6 p.m.
Published in American Press on July 16, 2019