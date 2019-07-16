Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Lidia Hess
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lidia Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lidia Urdiales Hess


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lidia Urdiales Hess Obituary
Lidia Urdiales Hess, 70, of Lake Charles, La., died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in her residence.
Mrs. Hess was born April 12, 1949, in Lake Charles, La., where she was a lifelong resident and graduate of Lake Charles High School. She worked many years at her family's Mexican restaurant, El Rio. She loved playing Bingo and crafts. Mrs. Hess also had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed feeding all her friends and family.
Mrs. Hess is survived by her daughter, Josie Hess; son, Robert Hess and wife Claire; siblings, David Urdiales and wife Ginger, Jose Urdiales, Rosa LuQuette, Severo Urdiales, Carlos Urdiales, Juanita Flores, and Dolores Urdiales; and her grandchildren, Michael, Camrie, Candice, Chloe, Brady, and Nora.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Hess; and parents, Severo and Lydia Urdiales.
A gathering of family members and friends will be on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home with a rosary at 6 p.m.
Published in American Press on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now