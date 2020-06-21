Lilda Lee Klumpp Lampo, 74, a longtime resident of Pearland, Texas, died in her home Saturday, June 13, 2020. By her side was her husband of 53 years, Michael Lampo Sr.

Lilda was born Aug. 25, 1945, in Eunice, La., and grew up in Basile, La., where she graduated from the local high school in 1964. After marrying in 1967, she and her husband lived in Pennsylvania until 1981 at which time they moved their family to the Houston area. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her Loving husband, Michael Lampo Sr., left behind to mourn her death are her two children, daughter Michelle (Charles) Norris of LaPorte, Texas; and son. Michael (Stacie) Lampo Jr. of League City, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher Norris, Colton Norris, Taylor Yeager, Emma Lampo and Abigail Lampo; sisters, Hilda Klumpp Ortego of Elton, La., and Wilda Klumpp Fontenot (Pat) of Basile, La.; and brother, Raymond (Cassie) Klumpp of Basile, La.

Lilda was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mabel Klumpp.

A memorial service will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile, on Friday, June 26, 2020. A rosary will be recited at 10:45 in the morning followed by a Mass at 11:30. Burial will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum.

