Lillia Marie "Shuney" Breaux, 79, of Lake Charles, La., died at 8:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Breaux was born in Lake Charles, where she was a graduate of LaGrange High School. She was a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Mrs. Breaux enjoyed cooking and loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Breaux is survived by her son, Timothy Breaux and wife Mona of Grand Lake, La.; daughters, Kim Fontenot and husband Dennis and Kay Lynn Garcia, all of Lake Charles; sisters, Joyce Tilley and husband Larry and Kathleen Salter and husband Billy; her grandchildren, whom she adored, Heather Devillier, Kristi Breaux, Todd Fontenot, Kate Richard, Catherine Garcia and Emily Garcia; and her great-grandchildren, Parker Breaux, Preslee Devillier, Rylee Fontenot, Annabelle Fontenot, Olivia Richard and Lucas Renfro.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd R. Breaux Jr.; parents, Amous and Della Duhon Derouen; and siblings, Eula Mae Babineaux, Wilbert Derouen and Jimmy Derouen.
Her memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson Funeral Home, with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue from 11a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Sept. 29, 2019