Lillian Mae Brisco Broussard, 97, passed away in a local hospital surrounded by her family and friends on June 26, 2019.

Lillian was born the second of six children on March 4, 1922, to John and Frances Bella Brisco in Opelousas, La. She was a graduate of Holy Ghost Catholic High School. She later met and married Isaac Broussard Sr. and to this union, five children were born. After the birth of their second child, Lillian and Isaac moved to Lake Charles, La. They belonged to several social clubs and motorcycle groups.

Lillian worked in various jobs throughout her life. She began working at a tender age for the Nuns of Holy Ghost Catholic School. After graduating, she moved to New Orleans where she worked as a doctors assistant in Dr. Browns General Practice. Upon marrying the love of her life and moving to Lake Charles, she worked in private homes as a housekeeper and cook.

Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She never knew a stranger. She always had hot coffee, a smile and some sweet cake when anyone came to visit. Her smile and bright eyes could light up any dark room. She enjoyed dancing and cooking. She often cooked favorite family recipes and loved seeing the smiles of her family and friends as their taste buds delighted and danced while eating her hot links, red beans and rice, gumbo, Lillian Burgers, pineapple cake, molasses cake, pralines, fig preserves, homemade jellies and wine to name a few.

She was the epitome of a mother with her unconditional love. She could also be a tough disciplinarian and would speak her mind freely when she had a strong opinion. She was sassy and quick witted with punch lines. She was petite but very strong minded. She'd often amaze people with her stories of her lifes experiences. She was often referred to as a family historian. She was a breast cancer survivor and a true southern belle. One was to never leave home without lipstick and perfume.

Those left to cherish Lillian's memory are her daughters, Virginia Broussard of Lake Charles, Lois Broussard of Houston, Texas, and Loria (Hubert) Keys of Lake Charles; her granddaughter, Jeannine Broussard and grandsons, Raymond Broussard and Damien Hilliard of Lake Charles and Jamerson (Nicole) Rougeau of Lafayette, La.; her great-grandchildren, TreVian and Tommia Wolfe, JaLia Broussard, Rayonna, LaNaya, JaNaya, Reagan, Raymond Jr. and Jabraylon Broussard, Madison, Nicholas and Avery Rougeau and Danasia, Draylon, Aaliyah, and Brielle Hilliard, Layla and Logyn Louis; her adopted daughter, Stephanie; adopted granddaughters, Thelma, Joanna, Shemika, Antoinette and Shay; and a host of very special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Bella Brisco; her husband, Isaac Broussard Sr.; her sons, Isaac "Ike" Broussard Jr. and John "Tubby" Broussard; her brothers, Bert, Leon, Frank and Charles Brisco; and most recently, her sister, Florence LeCour.

Visitation will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday July 6, 2019, in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday July 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Lake Charles under the direction of Combre Funeral Home. Published in American Press on July 5, 2019