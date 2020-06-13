Lillian Marie Abney Linscomb, 95, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in her daughter's residence.

She was a native of Lake Charles, and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 70 years. She was a 1941 graduate of LaGrange High School. Lillian worked for many years as a secretary for Starlin Lumber Company (now Stine Lumber) and then for the Parish Barn until her retirement. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Sulphur, the United Methodist Women, American Legion Post #179, and was a past member of the A.B.W.A. She enjoyed cooking and visiting with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Richard J. "Jody" Cole and wife Jolene, Dorothy Gail Cole McInnis, all of Sulphur, and Rebecca Marie "Becky" Boggs Vincent of Kaplan; her stepchildren, Garry Lynn Linscomb of Arkansas, Betty Jo Thompson of Shreveport, and Jackie D. Hawkins and husband Mike of Stonewall; her brothers, Ted E. Abney of Sulphur and Max S. Abney of Tulsa, Okla.; eight grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons with a great-great-granddaughter on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. "Jack" Linscomb; her son, Alfred E. "Freddie" Cole; her siblings, Titus Abney, Grace Abney Harvey, Norman "Dickie" Abney and Claude W. "Buster" Abney; sons-in-law, Donald R. McInnis and Devons P. Vincent; and a grandson, Jeffrie Cole.

Her funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Sheri Zehner will officiate. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Indian Bayou United Methodist Cemetery.

