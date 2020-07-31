1/1
Lillian Morris
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Cecile Gobeil Morris, 89, of Lake Charles, La., died at 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in her residence.
Mrs. Morris was born Jan. 8, 1931, in Lake Charles, La., where she was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of St. Charles Academy and still attended her VIP luncheons with her classmates. She worked as a secretary at Service Glass for over 30 years. Mrs. Morris was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, where she was a sixty-year member of the Catholic Daughters, past Eucharistic minister, a member of the funeral choir, Altar Society and part of the Homebound Ministers. She enjoyed scrapbooking, playing Pokeno, and playing Mexican Train with her friends, Billy and Catherine, but her true passion in life was for her family.
Mrs. Morris is survived by her sons, William "Bill" Morris and wife Gloria, Michael "Mike" Morris and wife Karen, Robert Morris and wife Judy, James "Jimmy" Morris and wife Jennie and Donald "Don" Morris and wife Mona; daughter, Kathleen Bollman and husband Alex; sister, Magdalene Martin and husband Jim; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Buddy" Morris; parents, Neil and Cecile Gobeil; and brother, Joseph Cyril Gobeil.
Her funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
In compliance with current COVID-19 mandates, we respectfully request that gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Visitation
10:30 - 12:15 PM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 30, 2020
She was such a wonderful person and Aunt. I spent so much of my young life with Aunt PeeWee, she was like a 2nd mom to me. I have so many special memories with her and the whole bunch. I love her so much and will never forget her or the awesome part she played in my life.
TAMMY Gettman
Family
July 30, 2020
We love and will miss you dearly
Buzzy and Mike
Laurie Stocks
Family
July 30, 2020
I have very fond memories of time spent with my " Aunt PeeWee" she was so fun to be around and one of the kindest people in the world. She gave great hugs and used to cook a crawfish dish that my Dad never stops talking about. When I think back on my favorite childhood memories her smile and spending time at her 'camp' are among them. Rest in peace and look over us all. You are/were a beautiful person. All my love.

Rachel Seppie
(daughter of Mike and Buzzy)
Rachel Seppie
Family
July 30, 2020
"What was once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose. For all that we love deeply becomes a part of us" - She always had a very strong faith in god. I always admired that about her. She loved her family so much and taught all of us how to love ours. I know she is at peace now. Please know that you are all in my prayers.
Kaye Morris
July 30, 2020
Morris family,
I’m so sorry to hear of PeeWee’s passing. She was a special lady. I will always remember her kind heart and how she always gave encouragement. She will be missed. Prayers for you all.
Louise Williams
Friend
July 30, 2020
She was a true gem. I loved our talks. There are too many stories to tell of her antics. The thing I will cherish most of her was her undying love for her family and Our Lord. She was an amazing friend, mother, wife, and Aunt. She will be so missed by my family also. Rest In Peace sweet Angel
Suzie Robinett
Family
July 30, 2020
Truly a beautiful soul. I pray to meet this beautiful person again. My deepest sympathies to the family on their loss.
Trudy Bertrand
Friend
July 30, 2020
Dear Morris Family Members, she was a sainted Lady and we were blessed to have Mrs. Morris as a part of our lives. She was a shinning Christian light to us and all that knew her. Our world will be less bright without her but Heaven is rejoicing in their newest member. Heartfelt condolences and prayers to you all.
John and Patrick Allaire
Friend
July 30, 2020
Bill, Gloria and family,
I am so sorry to hear of your moms passing. Sending hugs and prayers.
Brenda Wilkinson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved