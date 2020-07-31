Lillian Cecile Gobeil Morris, 89, of Lake Charles, La., died at 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in her residence.

Mrs. Morris was born Jan. 8, 1931, in Lake Charles, La., where she was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of St. Charles Academy and still attended her VIP luncheons with her classmates. She worked as a secretary at Service Glass for over 30 years. Mrs. Morris was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, where she was a sixty-year member of the Catholic Daughters, past Eucharistic minister, a member of the funeral choir, Altar Society and part of the Homebound Ministers. She enjoyed scrapbooking, playing Pokeno, and playing Mexican Train with her friends, Billy and Catherine, but her true passion in life was for her family.

Mrs. Morris is survived by her sons, William "Bill" Morris and wife Gloria, Michael "Mike" Morris and wife Karen, Robert Morris and wife Judy, James "Jimmy" Morris and wife Jennie and Donald "Don" Morris and wife Mona; daughter, Kathleen Bollman and husband Alex; sister, Magdalene Martin and husband Jim; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Buddy" Morris; parents, Neil and Cecile Gobeil; and brother, Joseph Cyril Gobeil.

Her funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

In compliance with current COVID-19 mandates, we respectfully request that gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

