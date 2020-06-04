Lillian "Toots" (Self) Sanders
1935 - 2020
Lillian "Toots" Self Sanders, age 84, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. "Toots" was born Nov. 5, 1935, to Frank and Lena Self.
"Toots" enjoyed being around her family and cooking for them. After retirement, she and her husband traveled and spent most of their time outdoors.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son-in-law, James Phillips; and several nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-great-nephews.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lena Self; her husband, Charles Ottis Sanders; one daughter, Pamela Phillips; two brothers, Alton "Buddy" Self and Walter Self; one sister, Gwendolyn Corley.
Graveside service will be held at Beech Groves Cemetery in Anacoco, La., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

Published in American Press on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Beech Groves Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
