IOWA – Lillian Trahan Ardoin, born July 23, 1940, daughter of Theodore and Vivian Humphrey Trahan, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the age of 79.
Lillian was a graduate of Iowa High School and a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. She enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles, gardening, watching hummingbirds and collecting antiques. But most of all, she loved being with her family.
Lillian is survived by her children, Larry Ardoin (Cricket); Harold Ardoin (Rebecca); Cheryl Matt (Ron); Monique Burnett (Homer); Debra Kiser (John); Sandra Martinez; sisters, Lou Oliver; Juanita McGill; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Charlie Ardoin; brother, Dennis Trahan; grandchild, Ashley Bergeron; great-grandchild, Abraham Bertrand.
Funeral services are Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9 a.m. with Rev. Roland Vaughn officiating in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation is Tuesday in the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and will resume Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service at 9 a.m.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.johnsonandbrownfuneralhome.com or Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 2, 2019