Mae Mae, as she is affectionately known, passed away peacefully with family by her side. Her soul was not disturbed as she closed her eyes and took her last breath and entered into heaven to be greeted by her Lord and Savior, her loving Husband and countless family members.

She was born on Jan. 22, 1925, to Warren and Clotilde Chevis Duplechain in Church Point, La. She was one of 13 children. On Jan. 16, 1944, she was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of her life, Jake James. They were married for 61 years. To this union six children were born. They resided in Lewisburg, La., before moving to Houston, Texas, in 1968. She was a member of St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Houston, Texas. She was a member of the Ladies Auxilliary of the Knights of Peter Claver for over 60 years.

Mae Mae was blessed to be the Matriarch of six generations, with the birth of a new great-great-great grandson in January 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Donald (Celestine) James, and Larry (Colleen) James of Houston, Texas; four daughters, Ann Ruth Mays, and Berdie Bellard of Houston, Texas, Bonnie (Albert) Landry of Lake Charles, La., and Theresa Nell (Morris) LaVergne of Lpwtell, La.; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandson; three sisters, Charlene Thierry of Lawton, Okla., Marie Sims and Geraldine Labbe of Houston, Texas. She was blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, neighbors and church family.

We would love to give a special heartfelt thank you to her very special grandchildren, Mark and Tyra Colomb, who spent the last several years tirelessly caring for and catering to her every need. Mom often said that life couldn't get any better than this because she was waited on hands and feet at all hours of the day and night by Mark and Tyra. We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jake James; her parents, Warren and Clotilde Chavis Duplechain; three sisters, Mary Ursula Thomas, Leora "Tutsie" Perry, Viola Martha Duplechain; six brothers, Leroy "Red", A.B., Percy, Howard and Carl Duplechain.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at 1 p.m., at St. Henry Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

