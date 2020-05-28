Lillie "Mae Mae" James
1925 - 2020
Mae Mae, as she is affectionately known, passed away peacefully with family by her side. Her soul was not disturbed as she closed her eyes and took her last breath and entered into heaven to be greeted by her Lord and Savior, her loving Husband and countless family members.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1925, to Warren and Clotilde Chevis Duplechain in Church Point, La. She was one of 13 children. On Jan. 16, 1944, she was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of her life, Jake James. They were married for 61 years. To this union six children were born. They resided in Lewisburg, La., before moving to Houston, Texas, in 1968. She was a member of St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Houston, Texas. She was a member of the Ladies Auxilliary of the Knights of Peter Claver for over 60 years.
Mae Mae was blessed to be the Matriarch of six generations, with the birth of a new great-great-great grandson in January 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Donald (Celestine) James, and Larry (Colleen) James of Houston, Texas; four daughters, Ann Ruth Mays, and Berdie Bellard of Houston, Texas, Bonnie (Albert) Landry of Lake Charles, La., and Theresa Nell (Morris) LaVergne of Lpwtell, La.; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandson; three sisters, Charlene Thierry of Lawton, Okla., Marie Sims and Geraldine Labbe of Houston, Texas. She was blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, neighbors and church family.
We would love to give a special heartfelt thank you to her very special grandchildren, Mark and Tyra Colomb, who spent the last several years tirelessly caring for and catering to her every need. Mom often said that life couldn't get any better than this because she was waited on hands and feet at all hours of the day and night by Mark and Tyra. We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jake James; her parents, Warren and Clotilde Chavis Duplechain; three sisters, Mary Ursula Thomas, Leora "Tutsie" Perry, Viola Martha Duplechain; six brothers, Leroy "Red", A.B., Percy, Howard and Carl Duplechain.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at 1 p.m., at St. Henry Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
King’s Funeral Home
MAY
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
King’s Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 27, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this time. God bless you all.
Shanda & Lydia Norman
Family
May 27, 2020
My sincere condolences to all of cousin May-May's family.
francis lemoins
Family
May 27, 2020
I grew up knowing Mrs Mae Mae. She lived in my neighborhood and I went to school with her children. Nell and I were classmates. To her family please know that all of you are in my prayers. Rest in heavenly peace Mrs. Mae Mae.
Audry Richard-Simmons
Neighbor
May 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cassandra White
Family
May 27, 2020
Aunt Mae Mae. I was always blessed to be one of you and uncle Jakes god children. You gave me my first set of Chantilly perfume and I copied your simple, yet elegant makeup style. I always looked and smelled good because of you. I treasure your memory.

Mama Is sad and misses you. She knows you are in heaven with all the family. She mourns your passing and remembers you lovingly and fondly. Kiss my daddy for my mama. Tell uncle Jake we said hey. Love ❤ you always.
Bonita Denyse Thierry
Family
May 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss
Brenda Brooks
Family
