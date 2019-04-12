Home

Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Starlight Baptist Church
Lillie Mae Jefferson Taylor Shaffer, 65, was born Jan. 29, 1954, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Junius and Mary Lee Avery Jefferson Jr. She was baptized at an early age at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church by Pastor Horace Allison. Upon moving to Baton Rouge, La., she joined Second Baptist Church. She departed this life April 4, 2019, at 11:40 p.m. in a Baton Rouge hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memories, four daughters, Nacosha Taylor (Derrick) Wells, Felicia Taylor Guillory, Stacey and Tracey Taylor; two sons, Michael Wayne and Marcus Taylor; six sisters, Lava (Anthony) Oliver, Betty Larce, Patricia Perry, Margaret, Barbara and Sherlyn Jefferson; 16 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Michael Wayne Taylor Sr. and Arthur Edward Shaffer; son, Otis Taylor Sr.; parents; brother, Junius Jefferson III; and sister, Mary Lartigue.
Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Starlight Baptist Church. Pastor Julian K. Woods will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Apr. 12, 2019
