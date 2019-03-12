Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Lillie Tarver
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Tarver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Mae (Burke) Tarver


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillie Mae (Burke) Tarver Obituary
Lillie Mae Burke Tarver, 73, of Lake Charles, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, in her residence surrounded by family.
A native of Lake Charles, she was born Oct. 13, 1945, to Harry Herman and Pearl Dennis Burke. She enjoyed camping, being outdoors, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly.
Lillie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joseph "Bud" Tarver; children, James Tarver and wife Stephanie of Iowa, Jerry Tarver and wife Selinda of Augusta, Ga., Joey Tarver and wife Tammie of Sulphur, and Jay Tarver of Lake Charles; sister, Anita Moreau; brothers, Paul, Tommy, and Richard Burke; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edward and Bennie Burke; daughter-in-law, Shanna Tarver; and granddaughter, Alisha Tarver.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Gamborg and the nursing staff of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and Heart of Hospice.
Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now