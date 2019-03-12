Lillie Mae Burke Tarver, 73, of Lake Charles, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, in her residence surrounded by family.

A native of Lake Charles, she was born Oct. 13, 1945, to Harry Herman and Pearl Dennis Burke. She enjoyed camping, being outdoors, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly.

Lillie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joseph "Bud" Tarver; children, James Tarver and wife Stephanie of Iowa, Jerry Tarver and wife Selinda of Augusta, Ga., Joey Tarver and wife Tammie of Sulphur, and Jay Tarver of Lake Charles; sister, Anita Moreau; brothers, Paul, Tommy, and Richard Burke; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edward and Bennie Burke; daughter-in-law, Shanna Tarver; and granddaughter, Alisha Tarver.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m.

The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Gamborg and the nursing staff of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and Heart of Hospice. Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary