Funeral service for Mrs. Lilly Smith Frederick, 90, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in the Miguez Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Julian officiating. Burial will be in the Maxie Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral home of Jennings. Funeral home visitation will be 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 8 a.m. Thursday until time of service.
Mrs. Frederick died at 3:45 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the Jeff Davis Living Center.
Mrs. Frederick was a native of Branch and a resident of Jennings since 1990 moving here from Lake Charles. She loved to garden, decorate and she was an amazing cook.
Survivors include one daughter, Linda (Terry) Terrebonne of Jennings; one son, Curtis (Cheryl) Ray Clayton; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Pearlie Richard Smith Sr.; her husband, Joseph Frederick; and husband and father of her children, Curtis Clayton; and 14 brothers and sisters.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Jeff Davis Living Center and Heart of Hospice.
Published in American Press on Aug. 7, 2019