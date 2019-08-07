Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
337-824-1862
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilly Frederick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilly Smith Frederick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lilly Smith Frederick Obituary
Funeral service for Mrs. Lilly Smith Frederick, 90, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in the Miguez Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Julian officiating. Burial will be in the Maxie Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral home of Jennings. Funeral home visitation will be 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 8 a.m. Thursday until time of service.
Mrs. Frederick died at 3:45 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the Jeff Davis Living Center.
Mrs. Frederick was a native of Branch and a resident of Jennings since 1990 moving here from Lake Charles. She loved to garden, decorate and she was an amazing cook.
Survivors include one daughter, Linda (Terry) Terrebonne of Jennings; one son, Curtis (Cheryl) Ray Clayton; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Pearlie Richard Smith Sr.; her husband, Joseph Frederick; and husband and father of her children, Curtis Clayton; and 14 brothers and sisters.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Jeff Davis Living Center and Heart of Hospice.
Published in American Press on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lilly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now