Lina Miller, 85, of DeQuincy, La., passed from this life on Sunday, March 30, 2020.
Lina spent 61 years with the 4-H, the Ragley VFC and the Louisiana VFC. She spent most of her life baking wedding cakes out of her home bakery. She was a proud member of the Louisiana Homemakers and St. Pius X Catholic Church of Ragley.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Pete Miller and Randy; daughter, Raenell Savell and Michael; brother, Mickey Hebert and Mae Ann; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, LeRoy Miller; parents, Roy and Beulah Hebert; brothers, James and John Hebert; great-great-grandchildren, Madeline and Waylon.
Pastor Brian Fitkin will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Danny Savell, Alex Miller, Mike Savell, Ed Guidry, Ethan Guidry and Ethan Savell. Private graveside service and burial will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley, La.
The family would like to give thanks to Southern Home Health, especially Tara and Amber, and they would also like to give special thanks to Lexi Trahan and Ms. Jerry at High Hope Care Center of Sulphur, La.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the 4-H Scholarship fund or the Red Cloud Indian School at www.redcloudschool.org.
Published in American Press on Apr. 2, 2020