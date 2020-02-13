|
|
Linda Ann Pickens Brooks, 65, was born on June 3, 1954, to the late Dennis and Mervin Dansby Pickens, in Lake Charles, La. "Lin," as she was affectionately known, accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior, and was baptized at an early age at New Sunlight Baptist Church. She graduated from W.O. Boston in 1972. On Aug. 18, 1972, she married her high school sweetheart, Harold W. Brooks; and to this union two children were born. She was a charter and founding member of New Providence Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Freddie G. Brown; and a member of the WMU and Sunday School Department.
Lin was great at everything and was a trend setter! She was Sears & Roebuck's first black show case model in downtown Lake Charles. She was offered an opportunity to become a flight attendant. She was a licensed cosmetologist who mastered and loved hair and make-up; and worked as a beautician at Michael's 814 for several years before stepping out and becoming her own boss. She was one of the greatest cosmetologists to grace the Lake Area. Lin was also a licensed insurance agent at Universal Life Insurance. Lin's greatest success was being a 14-year breast cancer survivor. She loved reading her Bible, listening to her music, arts and crafts, shopping, traveling and spending time with her family and love ones. Lin loved dearly and did not meet a stranger. When told she knew everyone in Lake Charles, she replied "I should, I've been here my whole life." Lin's battles were no match for her faith and strength in her Lord. She worked in her church as the registrar for New Providence's Christian Leadership School until her ailment. Her love for 'her children' and all she loved was unparalleled.
Our lives were forever changed on Feb. 1, 2020, when Lin took flight peacefully to her eternal rest. She was preceded by her parents, Dennis and Mervin D. Pickens; her brother, Willie J. Pickens; and her godparents, Hubert Glasgo and Olivia Fontenot. Those left with voluminous memories and her legacy are her benevolent husband of 47 years, Harold W. Brooks; her girls: two daughters, JeVanda Brooks Celestine and Jillian Faithe Brooks; and granddaughters: Brookney Shayeon Brooks, Briah Lin Brooks and Brandith Camesyia Celestine, all of Lake Charles, La.; her godchildren: Dallas Lamar Singleton and Courtlin A. Singleton of Stafford, Texas, Brandy S. Ross of Baton Rouge, La., Terald L. Simpson of Lake Charles, La., and Phillip M. Allen of Dallas, Texas; three brothers: Lonnie Pickens of Leesville, La., James (Karen) Pickens Sr. of Iowa, La., and Rodney (Amanda) Pickens of Lake Charles, La.; three sisters: Lila P. Modest, Muriel Marie (Arthur) White and Deborah (Jimmy) Jones, all of Lake Charles, La.; Aunt Al Perry Sims of Minden, La.; and two uncles: Harry (Ethel) Dansby of Homer, La., and Arthur (Janet) Dansby of Lake Charles, La.; and infinite nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the New Providence Baptist Church. The Rev. Freddie Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin in the church at 9 a.m. and continue until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 13, 2020