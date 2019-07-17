Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Linda Anne Burns, 76, passed away July 3, 2019, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home.
LInda was a 1960 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High in Port Arthur. In 1961 she married Wiley "Rudy" Burns residing in Port Arthur until 1981 when the family moved to Sulphur. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness of Sulphur; being a mother and a "MeMe" was her greatest joy. She loved her family unconditionally and it's reflected in all of them. Her strongest desire was that her family all enter the new world to welcome her back.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Wiley Ruben "Rudy" Burns; her children, Debra Green and husband Keith, Rena Landrum and husband Mark, and Trey Burns and wife Darice; four grandchildren, Michael Tack, Lacey Doucet (Jon), Britney Boucher (Bryden) and Brock Burns; four great-grandhchildren, Kenley, Adalynn, Coy, Lyric; sister, Rita Moseley and her husband Johnny; nieces, Terrie and Kelly; nephew John; and great-nephew, Jacob.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Verna Minton; and grandmother, "Mama Jo" Davide.
A Memorial service honoring Linda will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. A gathering of friends and family will be 1 p.m. until time of service. Tony Pooser will officiate.
Published in American Press on July 17, 2019
