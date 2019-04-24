Linda Armand Lawson, 70, passed away on April 21, 2019, at MD Anderson Research Hospital.

Mrs. Linda was well loved and respected as a Judge's Secretary at the Lake Charles City Court. She was a devout Catholic and loving wife. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and smile; her nickname was "Smiley." She enjoyed dancing and recently had even taken up tap dancing. Linda loved crawfish, Mexican food with margaritas, King Cake, Spider Solitaire, and all things LSU. She was the ultimate Cajun.

She leaves behind her husband who she has been with for 24 wonderful years, Tommy Lawson; son, Grant Boatright (Stacy); step-daughter, Kelly Bryan (Charles); stepson, Brian Lawson; two grandchildren, Blair and Sophia Boatright; six step-grandchildren, Kamri Engelking, Sydny Bryan, Austin Lawson, Taylor Gordon, Kynsley Lawson, and Kalee Lawson; and two brothers, Jerry and Dwight Armand.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gladys Armand; sister, Charleene Nutt; and brother, Charles Armand III.

A funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019. Entombment will follow at Consolata Cemetery. The Rev. Father Rommel Tolentino will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, and will resume on Friday at 1 p.m. until the start of the service. Thursday evening a rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Published in American Press on Apr. 24, 2019