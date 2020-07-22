1/1
Linda Carolyn Kinney
Linda Carolyn Kinney, 76, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in her daughter's residence.
Carolyn was a native and lifelong resident of Carlyss and was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. She enjoyed dancing and cheering on her grandkids at their rodeos. She spent her life supporting young cowboys and cowgirls through the sport of rodeo at her home in Choupique. She was an excellent cook and made the best gravy. Carolyn adored her grandchildren. She always had encouraging words to lift her family and friends, and always had something nice to say about everyone.
Survivors include her daughters, Shelly Mathews and husband Bart, and Kelly Izard and husband Dusty, all of Carlyss; her stepchildren, Cathy Kinney, Brenda Farr, Dena LeBlanc, Lee Kinney and wife Tressie, Mark Kinney and wife Elizabeth, all of Sulphur, Teresa Wood and husband Hal of Grand Lake, and Donna Gary and husband Mark of Holmwood; her sister, Shirley Price of Casitas Springs, Calif.; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Kinney.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, in St. Theresa Catholic Church. The Rev. Luke Krzanowski, M.S. will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss, under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregiver, Pam Hoffpauir.

Published in American Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
22
Rosary
06:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
