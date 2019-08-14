|
Linda Domingue Wettemann, 73, of Carlyss, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019, in a Houston hospital surrounded by her family. She enjoyed traveling, going to water aerobics at SPAR, and cooking. Linda loved spending time with family, friends and going to the Senior Center to play bingo and cards.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Ronald Wettemann of Carlyss; seven children, Miranda Kelley Moore of Arlington, Texas, Sherlina Domingue of Lake Charles, Kenny Domingue Sr. and wife Angela of Carlyss, Marla Craft and husband Robert of Carlyss, Elvin Domingue Jr. and wife Melissa of Carlyss, Kelvin Domingue and wife Tracy of Carlyss, and Lynette Wallace and husband Brad of Lawton, Okla.; stepson, Wayne Wettemann and wife Amanda of Monroe; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three siblings, Charles Turner, Margaret Chain and Glenn Turner; special friend, Donnis Romero of Groves, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Tony Moore; two grandchildren, Joseph Roper and Mathew Hillman; four brothers; a sister; and her first husband, Elvin Domingue Sr.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Austin officiating. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home until time of the service.
Published in American Press on Aug. 14, 2019