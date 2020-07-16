1/1
Linda Faye Thibodeaux
1950 - 2020
Linda Faye Thibodeaux, 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 15, 2020, in her home with her family by her side.
Linda was born Sept. 7, 1950, in Ville Platte, La., to Jimmie and Mary "Bertha" Reviere Fontenot. She graduated from Ville Platte High School, and moved to Lake Charles in her early 20s. Linda loved children. She was an aid on a school bus for special needs children. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, and crocheting, and taking care of everyone. Above all, she loved her family more than anything.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her loving husband of 46 years, Herbert J. Thibodeaux; her daughters, Brandy Williams (Scott) of Lake Charles, and Shandi Thibodeaux of Lake Charles; her brother, Johnny Fontenot (Pam) of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Michael Thibodeaux and Abigail Williams; and one great-grandchild, Aurora Roussell. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Deacon Harold Nixon will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until leaving for the cemetery.

Published in American Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
July 15, 2020
We are saddened by your loss. Mrs. Linda has always been such a kind, caring person. You all will be in our thoughts and prayers. - Scott, Mary, Tyler, and Haleigh Turner
Mary Turner
Neighbor
July 15, 2020
Linda was one of the most thoughtful and caring people I have ever known. When our son, Scott, married Brandy, Linda accepted my wife and I into the family with open arms and lots of love even though we were Yankees. We became very close throughout the years and it was always a highlight when visiting Scott and Brandy to spend time with Linda and Herbert. She always greeted you with that wonderful smile, a big hug and usually a gift. Linda and Patty loved to shop together at all hours of the day and night. Going to Lake Charles to visit our family will never be the same. I am so very, very happy that we got to know and spend time with her. Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to our Louisiana Family. Linda will be remembered and missed by so many. ❤❤❤❤
Joe Williams
Family
