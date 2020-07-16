Linda was one of the most thoughtful and caring people I have ever known. When our son, Scott, married Brandy, Linda accepted my wife and I into the family with open arms and lots of love even though we were Yankees. We became very close throughout the years and it was always a highlight when visiting Scott and Brandy to spend time with Linda and Herbert. She always greeted you with that wonderful smile, a big hug and usually a gift. Linda and Patty loved to shop together at all hours of the day and night. Going to Lake Charles to visit our family will never be the same. I am so very, very happy that we got to know and spend time with her. Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to our Louisiana Family. Linda will be remembered and missed by so many. ❤❤❤❤

Joe Williams

Family