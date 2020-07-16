Linda Faye Thibodeaux, 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 15, 2020, in her home with her family by her side.
Linda was born Sept. 7, 1950, in Ville Platte, La., to Jimmie and Mary "Bertha" Reviere Fontenot. She graduated from Ville Platte High School, and moved to Lake Charles in her early 20s. Linda loved children. She was an aid on a school bus for special needs children. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, and crocheting, and taking care of everyone. Above all, she loved her family more than anything.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her loving husband of 46 years, Herbert J. Thibodeaux; her daughters, Brandy Williams (Scott) of Lake Charles, and Shandi Thibodeaux of Lake Charles; her brother, Johnny Fontenot (Pam) of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Michael Thibodeaux and Abigail Williams; and one great-grandchild, Aurora Roussell. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Deacon Harold Nixon will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until leaving for the cemetery.
Published in American Press on Jul. 16, 2020.