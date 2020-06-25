The family and friends of Linda Gayle are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on June 21, 2020, at the age of 73.

Linda was born in Gueydan, La., to Wilmer Sarver and Stella Stutes on June 16, 1947. Linda, also known by Mom, Gram, or MiMi, was a devoted wife, a comforting Mother, a loving grandmother, a dear friend to many, and a dedicated educator. She had many hobbies and always took pride in making things perfect. Linda strongly believed that if you were going to do something, always do it right. She was an incredible cook, that loved to cook for people and watch them enjoy their meal, her joy in life was to make others happy around her. Linda was always available at a moment's notice to lend a helping hand, her home was always available for anyone to come and relax at anytime, and she was the best listener and always found the right words to show support and compassion. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and would drop anything she was doing to be available to them. Linda was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Linda is survived by her husband, Wiliam B. Hair of Lake Charles, La.; her son, William Troy Hair of Gueydan, La.; her daughter, Moncia Lynne Hair Norsworthy (Mark) of Lake Charles, La.; her six grandchildren, Andrew, Mary Gayle, Lea, Ethan, Ayden and Madison; her two step-grandchildren, Olivia and Alaina.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer and Stella Sarver; her two brothers, Johnny Marion Sarver, Frank Darrell Sarver.

Funeral service will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Randy Dailey officiating. Burial will follow in the Gueydan Cemetery. Those chosen to honor Linda as her pallbearers will be Andrew Hair, Kevin Sarver, Lonnie Melancon, Jeff Suire, Ben Suire, Andrew Zaunbrecher. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Hair and Ayden Hair.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Thursday, June 25, from 2:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.

