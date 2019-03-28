Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Linda K Gauthreaux Obituary
Linda K. Gauthreaux, born Nov. 1, 1961, in Lake Charles, daughter of the late Andrew and Lauris (Richard) Doucett, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 57.
Linda enjoyed decorating cakes and loved to go camping. She worked as a business manager for apartment complexes and also gas stations.
Linda is survived by her children, Chris Gauthreaux (Heather) of Iowa, Justin Gauthreaux (Amy Louvier) of Vidor; sister, Judy Doucett of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Avril and Christopher Gauthreaux.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kevin Gauthreaux.
Celebration of life will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Friday, March 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Old Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 28, 2019
