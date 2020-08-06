1/1
Linda Kay Moore
1943 - 2020
Linda Kay Moore, 77, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at home.
She was born January 30, 1943 in Grayson, La., to Joseph and Zada McDaniel Moore.
She lived most of her life in Lake Charles. She attended Marion School. She was a member of Apostolic Temple in Lake Charles. She loved spending the 4th of July at Camp Meeting in Tioga. She was a people person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to crochet.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Mary Simon (Woodley) of Lake Charles; her niece, Holly Simon (Paul Glasco) of Lake Charles; her nephew, Woodley Simon III (Vanda) of Houston, Texas; her great-nieces, Rhianna Simon, Nastassia Simon; and her great-nephews, Woodley Joseph Simon IV and Evan Glasco.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Charles, Bobby and Daniel.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Ricky Treece will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from noon until the time of the service.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of Heart of Hospice, and Heaven on Earth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
1 entry
August 5, 2020
What a lovely looking person. Pray for your family. God Bless.
Connie Brister
