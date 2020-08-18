Linda Marie Borel, 72, of Westlake, passed away in a local nursing home.
Linda was born to Ida and Dolza Borel on Dec. 15, 1947 and graduated from Westlake High School in 1965. For many years, Linda was a cabinet designer at Borel's Cabinet Shop and other lumber companies. She had a talent in painting and a love of growing plants. She was a sweet, loving, strong woman. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all she had.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Shonda Brinkley and husband John of Knoxville, Tenn., Wendy Guidry and husband Darrin of Sulphur, Sean Oliver and wife Melissa of Westlake; grandchildren, Jace Guidry and wife Chasity, Darrin Guidry Jr. and Brooke Pesson, Jacob Brinkley of Tenn., James Brinkley of Tenn., Chasidy White, and Brenden Oliver; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Jayden, Karson, Abby, Cooper, Jacie, and Joshua; and her former husband, friend and father of her children, Gordon Oliver. She is also survived by her siblings, Gerald Borel, David "Mooshie" Borel, Betty Borel Hall, and Mary "Peaches" Benoit. And many nieces and nephews and friends.
Preceded her in death and awaiting her with open arms are her parents; brothers, Edward "Put" Borel, Dolza Jr. "Buddy" Borel, and Ronald Borel; and her late husband, Cecil Stephens.
The family will hold a private memorial service. Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family at www.robisonfuneralhome.com.
On behalf of the family, we would like to thank Grand Cove Nursing Home for taking such great care of Linda and loving on her.