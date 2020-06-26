Memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at noon in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Linda Snyder James, 69, who passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020, at The Carpenter House - St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette. Linda's family, that she so loved and adored, was by her side. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service. The Rev. John Cannon, Senior Pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 49 years, Carl Edgar "Ed" James; her daughter, Christy James Prejean and her husband Tim; her son, Shane James; one granddaughter, Zoe Prejean; and two sisters, Jackie Stephens and her husband Jerry and Gail Ponder and her husband Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Crawford Snyder and Ouida Brown Snyder.

A native of Lake Charles, and resident of Lafayette, Linda was a loving wife, mother, "MiMi," sister and aunt. She raised two loving kids and was extremely active in the Civitan Club based in Lafayette, La. She was also active in Cancer Awareness fund raising events and organizations, helped fund Animal rights organizations, and a major supporter in donations to Goodwill and the Salvation Army. Linda proudly supported the Armed Forces of The United States of America. Various organizations she was actively involved in were Red Hat Club, numerous Pokeno Groups, and several Mardi Gras organizations. She was also part owner in a Bridal company called Something Borrowed and Something New.

Linda loved football, especially her LSU Tigers, The New Orleans Saints and Northwestern State University Demons in Natchitoches Louisiana. She also loved helping organizing baby showers, weddings and family gatherings, and enjoyed her time traveling across the country in her Raised Top Customized van. She attended numerous casinos and planned casino visits around vacation trips. She was a firm believer and supporter of the slogan "shop 'til you drop." Linda also enjoyed shopping with her baby girl "Zoe." Lastly, she never met a stranger and LOVED to talk!!!

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the James family to the nurses and staff at the AMG Specialty Hospital LTAC Unit and the St. Joseph's Carpenter House.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store