1/1
Linda Stutes Ogea
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Stutes Ogea, 73, a resident of Sulphur and former resident of Moss Bluff and Lake Charles, passed from this life on Aug. 21, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Linda was a loving mother, sister, and adoring grandmother. She was an avid Dallas Cowboy Fan and loved watching football. Linda loved reading, crossword puzzles, caring for her animals, dancing, and listening to country and Cajun French Music. She was a woman of strong faith and conviction. Mrs. Ogea retired from Kroger after 30 years of loyal service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mary Ruth Stutes; husbands; Mike Callahan, Sr. and Joseph Ogea.
Linda leaves to cherish her memory her two children, Leslie LaPoint and husband Michael and Mike Callahan and wife Megan; grandchildren, Brock Wix and fiancé Heather King, Scotti Benoit and husband Jacob, Dylan Wix, Glen LaPoint, Beckett Callahan, Benjamin Callahan; great-grandchildren: Wyatt King, Axton Wix, Roen Wix, Jakelee Benoit, Leo Benoit, and Atticus LaPoint; brothers, Mike Stutes and wife Dougie and Shannon Stutes; sister, and Tonya Stutes.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Pastor Aaron Terry is to officiate. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeside Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved