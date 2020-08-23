Linda Stutes Ogea, 73, a resident of Sulphur and former resident of Moss Bluff and Lake Charles, passed from this life on Aug. 21, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

Linda was a loving mother, sister, and adoring grandmother. She was an avid Dallas Cowboy Fan and loved watching football. Linda loved reading, crossword puzzles, caring for her animals, dancing, and listening to country and Cajun French Music. She was a woman of strong faith and conviction. Mrs. Ogea retired from Kroger after 30 years of loyal service.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mary Ruth Stutes; husbands; Mike Callahan, Sr. and Joseph Ogea.

Linda leaves to cherish her memory her two children, Leslie LaPoint and husband Michael and Mike Callahan and wife Megan; grandchildren, Brock Wix and fiancé Heather King, Scotti Benoit and husband Jacob, Dylan Wix, Glen LaPoint, Beckett Callahan, Benjamin Callahan; great-grandchildren: Wyatt King, Axton Wix, Roen Wix, Jakelee Benoit, Leo Benoit, and Atticus LaPoint; brothers, Mike Stutes and wife Dougie and Shannon Stutes; sister, and Tonya Stutes.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Pastor Aaron Terry is to officiate. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.

