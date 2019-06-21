Linda White Mayes, 66, was born Sept. 7, 1952, in Lake Charles, La., to Wilbert White and Wilma Thompson-Ford. She departed this life on Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda attended Marion High School where she was a 1970 graduate. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, she was a member of New Providence Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Daniel Mayes of Lake Charles, La.; three daughters, Melissa (Randy) Payte and April White of Lake Charles, La., Madelyn (Kenneth) Jones of Sulphur, La.; two sons, Lee Micheal (Lena) Broussard and Derrick White of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Gwennette (Charles) Bellard of Iowa, La., and Monica (Monroe) Key of Moss Bluff, La.; four brothers, Charles White of Tampa, Fla., Ricky (Jannette) White of Beaumont, Texas, Wilbert (Brigitte) White of Richmond, Texas, and Barry (Priti) Ford of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; two stepchildren, Jessica Mayes and Mario Bowman of Lake Charles, La.; grandchildren, Alicia, Megan, Kimberly, Dontrell, Jaiden, McClory, Marlon, Da'Marion and Mar'Kaylon; one great-grandchild, Hayden Payte all of Lake Charles, La.; one sister-in-law, Rosie L. Jackson; and two brothers-in-law, Isadora Piper and Frank Mayes, all of DeRidder, La. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert White and Wilma Thompson-Ford.

She will truly be missed by all who knew her and loved her. Visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 8 a.m. at New Providence Baptist Church located at 307 Deshotel Lane, Lake Charles, La., with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m., Pastor Freddie Brown will officiate. Burial will be at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.