Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Lindsay Rettig
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay Rettig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay Dian Rettig


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindsay Dian Rettig Obituary
Lindsay Dian Rettig, 74, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in her residence surrounded by family.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1945, to the union of John Daniel and Bessie Mae Edgar Wardman in San Diego, Calif. Lindsay was a U.S. Navy Corpsman during the Vietnam War, stationed at Pearl Harbor. She moved to Lake Charles in the early seventies, where she and her husband worked in Accounting.
Lindsay was an avid reader, she loved puzzles, traveling and her cats. She was a very strong-willed lady who, most of all, loved her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her daughter, Jennifer Murphrey Wright of Lake Charles; her mother, Bessie Mae Edgar Wardman of Rogers, Ark.; grandchildren, Stephan Fontenot, Justice Fontenot and Zane Rulon, all of Lake Charles; brothers, Gregory Wardman of Eureka Springs, Ark., and Steve Wardman of Lemoine, Maine.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Daniel Wardman; and her husband of 29 years, David William Rettig.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Memorial donations on Mrs. Rettig's behalf may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. www.lung.org.
Published in American Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now