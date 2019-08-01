|
|
Lindsay Dian Rettig, 74, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in her residence surrounded by family.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1945, to the union of John Daniel and Bessie Mae Edgar Wardman in San Diego, Calif. Lindsay was a U.S. Navy Corpsman during the Vietnam War, stationed at Pearl Harbor. She moved to Lake Charles in the early seventies, where she and her husband worked in Accounting.
Lindsay was an avid reader, she loved puzzles, traveling and her cats. She was a very strong-willed lady who, most of all, loved her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her daughter, Jennifer Murphrey Wright of Lake Charles; her mother, Bessie Mae Edgar Wardman of Rogers, Ark.; grandchildren, Stephan Fontenot, Justice Fontenot and Zane Rulon, all of Lake Charles; brothers, Gregory Wardman of Eureka Springs, Ark., and Steve Wardman of Lemoine, Maine.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Daniel Wardman; and her husband of 29 years, David William Rettig.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Memorial donations on Mrs. Rettig's behalf may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. www.lung.org.
Published in American Press on Aug. 1, 2019