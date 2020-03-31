|
|
Lionel "Nookie" Murray, 64, was born June 21, 1955, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Lester and Mary Edwards Murray. A resident of Westlake, he was a member of The Gathering Church in Sulphur. He was a U.S. Marine veteran. Nookie loved fishing and playing diminoes. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. He departed this life Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2 a.m. in Lake Charles. He leaves to cherish his memories, four daughters, Latisha, Lakisha, Shanisha and Aaliyah Murray; son, Lionel Murray Jr.; sister, Diane Hill; three brothers, Larry (Bertha), Calvin and Michael Murray; best friends, John Brown, Randy Duhon, Lincoln Carrier and Cory Kerlegan; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Rodney and Ronald Murray, Lester Murray Jr. and Marlin Ryans. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at James Funeral Home with his graveside service following at Perkins Cemetery in Westlake. In order to preserve the health and safety of the family we are asking only the immediate family to attend visitation. All others follow Governor Edwards stay at home order. You may go to jamesfuneralhome.com and sign his guest book.
Published in American Press on Mar. 31, 2020