Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Lionel Thibodeaux
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Lionel Thibodeaux
Lionel Valsin Thibodeaux


1935 - 2019
Lionel Valsin Thibodeaux Obituary
Lionel Valsin Thibodeaux, 84, of Lake Charles, passed away at 6:21 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in a local hospital.
Lionel was born on Aug. 30, 1935, in Big Lake and attended LaGrange High School. He served our county in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. Following an honorable discharge, he began his career as a pipe-fitter and was a member of the Plumber and Steamfitters Local #106. Lionel was a dedicated member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church where he served as an usher and volunteered his time in being instrumental in the building of the church.
He was a genuine and honest man who was well liked and respected by all that were fortunate to cross his path. Lionel touched the lives of many and was very selfless, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He will be remembered as always having something funny to say, his great sense of humor, and being a practical joker, and having never met a stranger. Beyond his successful career, his family and friends will remember his achievements as a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years, Jenel White Thibodeaux of Lake Charles; three sons, Leland Thibodeaux (Shelia) of Lake Charles, Calvin Thibodeaux (Kecisa) of Lake Charles, and Troy Thibodeaux (the late Patti) of Carlyss; two daughters, Jennifer Pettis of Theodore, Ala., and Phyllis Thibodeaux of Lafayette; two brothers, Lynn Thibodeaux (Eileen) of Stewart, Fla., and Leo Thibodeaux (Candy) of Lake Charles; one sister, Donelda Gauthreaux of Lake Charles; 10 grandchildren, Michael, Sara, Justin, Crystal, Aaron, Jacob, Beth, Kourtni, Kolin and Bethany; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Dorothy Thibodeaux.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Monsignor Jace Eskind and Fr. Keith Pellerin will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday from 9 a.m. until leaving to go to the church at 10 a.m.
Published in American Press on Sept. 21, 2019
