Lisa Gail Floyd Haymark Young, 62, of Grand Lake, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m. in a local hospital.

Lisa was born on July 22, 1956, in Sulphur, to William Grant Floyd and Joy Leigh Willard and was later adopted by Francis Whitney Haymark. She was a registered nurse having received her degree from Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland. Her most recent job was with Christus St. Patrick Hospital where she worked as a cardiac nurse.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a loyal friend. She was a devoted daughter of Christ reading and studying her Bible daily. She will be remembered as a proud, engaged, unapologetic American who embraced and boldly promoted the conservative, Christian values that she held so dearly. She was also a co-administrator of the Facebook page "A Daily Dose of Conservatism."

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Martial Young; son, Adam Young (Dolores); daughter, Tiffany Young Vinson (Dane); step-daughter, Eva Marie Young Migues; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one aunt, Kathy Willard; and sister, Wanda Murphy (Frankie).

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, adopted father, and sisters, Karen Haymark Fontana, and Linda Floyd Miller.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Andrew Martin and the Rev. C.M. Kelly will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Lake Community Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Thursday at 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Published in American Press on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary