L.J. Daigle, 85, a native of Iota, La., and long-time resident of Lake Charles passed from this life on Feb. 20, 2020, in a local hospital.
L.J. was a loving father, grandfather, and devoted friend. He will forever be remembered by all as one of the most kind and generous people. He was called to care for people who were less fortunate, burdened and in need. L.J.'s integrity was beyond reproach. He served with honor in the U.S. Army where he served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He was captured and was a Prisoner of War. He was discharged from the U.S. Army as a Captain. Mr. Daigle attended SLI, lettered in track, and completed in several marathons. He was a pipefitter by trade and worked in the oil and gas industry until his retirement. One of L.J.'s greatest accomplishments was the day he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Onezia Prather Daigle; wife, Geneva Carter Daigle; grandson, Brennan Wade Daigle; siblings, Leota Perry, Mary Netherland and Emma Schwarz.
L.J. leaves to cherish his memory his son, Albert Daigle; granddaughter, Lauren Nicole Daigle; great-grandson, Corbin Ace Cupples; two sisters, Louise Bordelon and Rose Menou and husband Joe; best friends, Jimmy Bourque and wife Laurie, David Myers, Joyce Muller, Pete Guillory; and a host of friends he made along life's journey.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. The Rev. Wayne Dartez is to officiate. Burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Colors for a Cause of Louisiana.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2020