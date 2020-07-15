L.J. Reeves, 78, of Topsy, passed away at 8:42 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Reeves was born in Lake Charles, and was raised and lived all his life in Topsy and was a graduate of Gillis High School. He was a proud and faithful employee of McManus Construction where he worked for 30 years until retiring. Mr. Reeves was a dedicated member of the First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff.

He was an avid hunter and fisher, deer hunting being at the top of his list.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, George Thomas Reeves (Annette) of Ragley, and Melody Ann Cothran (Mike) of Carthage, Miss.; siblings, Betty Alexander (Buddy) of Bridge City, Texas, Annie Mae Chapman of Topsy, and A.J. Reeves (Debbie) of Moss Bluff; two grandchildren, Bret Reeves and Jessica Franklin (Ricky), all of Topsy; and one great-grandson, Colton Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Aleta Reeves; parents, Thelma and Newton Reeves; and siblings, Winnie Eaves and Margaret Boudreaux.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Creel Cemetery in Bel, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. John Hair will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff Building Fund, 612 US 171, Lake Charles, LA 70611.

In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

