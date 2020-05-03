Llewellyn Gene Broussard
SULPHUR- Llewellyn Gene Broussard, 77, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, in a local hospital.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Choupique. Gene was a member of Choupique Baptist Church where he had served as Minister of Music and he had also served as a Deacon. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Laurie Perrin and husband, David of Athens, Texas, Kelly Allen and husband, Colonel Thomas Allen of Carson, Va, and Dan Broussard and wife, Itasca of Sulphur; his sister, Ducky Prather of Sulphur; nine grandchildren, Jason Perrin, Katie Taylor, Ashley Broussard, Alyson Broussard, Chance Broussard, Hayley Allen Desmarais, Heidi Allen, Jana Bauer, and Nathan Allen; and great-grandchildren, Leighton Perrin, Ellis Quinn Perrin, Deacon Taylor. He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Easter Mae Thistrup Broussard; and his parents, Rev. Eugene and Mae Broussard.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial was in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on May 3, 2020.
