Floyd "Baby" Hanks was born Oct. 14, 1933, in Breaux Bridge, La., to Henrietta and George Hanks.
A resident of Lake Charles, Floyd was a lifelong member of Starlight Baptist Church for over 58 years. Under the Rev. D.L. Carter, he was appointed as a deacon and later ordained by Pastor Julian Woods. He married the love of his life, Evelyn Moss, in 1961 in Starlight Baptist. Floyd was the Sunday School Song Leader, Sunday School Teacher, Lead Cook and oldest Deacon at Starlight Baptist Church.
He was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army. Floyd loved to cook, read his Bible, sing, pray, watch and play basketball. For over 25 years, he was a truck driver for Matlack Trucking. He also worked at Davidson Sash and Door, Christus St. Patrick's Hospital and Hunter McGuire for over 10 years.
He leaves to cherish his legacy, his loving wife of 58 years, Evelyn Moss Hanks of Lake Charles, La.; two sons, Lloyd (Stephanie) Hanks and Kenneth (Katherine) Hanks of Lake Charles, LA; One daughter, Merranda Hanks, M.S. of The Woodlands, TX; One brother, George C. Hanks, Sr. of Lake Charles, LA; 5 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, church members and friends.
His funeral service will be private.
Published in American Press on Mar. 27, 2020