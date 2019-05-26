Our deeply beloved father, Lloyd Lucius Pitre ("Pete"), passed away peacefully May 14, 2019 at his home in Texas City, Texas. Known for his hard work and gentle fatherhood, Pete now reunites with his heavenly Father and his beloved wife Helen, after a 93-year-long journey of faith, sacrifice and love.

Born to Morris and Amy Pitre in 1925, Pete as a young child spent his early mornings working on the family farm, before setting his fishing lines for the day, then riding his horse to school. As the oldest of four siblings, he carried a lot of responsibilities to help support his family. Upon graduating high school, Pete contributed to the WWII effort by joining the U.S. Army Transport Service. In his travels across the Pacific, Pete met a beautiful Filipino girl named Helen, who would be his wife for the next 68 years. The two married, started a life together back in Oberlin, La., and later Lake Charles, where they lived for over 50 years. With great blessings came great responsibility; Pete studied electronics, was in the television and radio service business, then eventually operated Ralph's Industrial Electronics Supply for 35 years to provide for his growing family. Out of love and dedication, he and Helen were able to put all seven of their children through 12 years of private Catholic school and shepherded each one of them into the faith. He continued to serve his wife until her death in 2018, proving his deep, formidable love for his family.

As his children, our favorite memories of Dad include: Bed time serenades with his guitar, his dances with Mom, praying our nightly rosary, and his endeavors to fix an aging house during his "vacations." But what we'll miss most about Dad is his faithfulness as a father; just always being there for us whenever we needed him.

Pete leaves this earth better than when he got here, having taught us the value of family, hard work, faith and laughter - both in good times and in times of struggle. He will live on through his seven children, Patricia Lyons (Sam), Michael Pitre (Rose), Teresa Davis (Boyd), Cecilia Aguilar (Robert), Matthew Pitre (Laura), Patrick Pitre (Michelle) and Maria Johnson (Don); 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren - all the result of his unfailing love and dedication.

He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, three siblings and granddaughter, Cynthia Lyons.

Come celebrate his life with us from 10a.m.-1p.m. Wednesday May 29, at Hixson's Funeral Home in Lake Charles. A Rosary will be held at 11am. Mass will follow soon after, at 1 p.m. at St Margaret Catholic Church, and the burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery.