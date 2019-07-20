Home

Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
337-824-1862
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:30 PM
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Elton, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Elton, LA
View Map
It is with heavy and full hearts that we announce the very peaceful passing of Lloyd Oliver Bruchhaus, 96, of Elton, which occurred Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Southwest Louisiana Veteran's Home in Jennings, La.
He not only became a friend to all that he crossed paths with; but was a best friend to countless individuals of all ages. He was always willing to help those that he loved with all of his heart. Lloyd was a farmer at his core-growing rice and soybeans. Later in his life, he downsized to a garden behind his home. Lloyd worked for Coushatta Casino Resort Maintenance Department until the age of 90.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Della and his infant son Christopher.
He is survived by his three sons, Darrel "D.D." Bruchhaus (Debra) of Elton, Daniel Bruchhaus (Desi) of Elton, and Joseph Bruchhaus (Mary) of Elton; and his two daughters, Danelle "Tookie" Bruchhaus (Karen) of New Orleans, and Mary "Kaki" Bertrand (Roderick) of Elton. Lloyd also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family is forever grateful to the Southwest Louisiana Veteran's Home for treating Lloyd with such love and respect for the past two years. He grew to love his new home there as well as his staff and caregivers. Some of his favorite past times during his last couple of years while he was there were Bingo, exercising at physical therapy, drinking coffee while visiting with his friends, reading in the library, and telling stories about his beloved Della Mae.
Funeral service for Mr. Bruchhaus will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Elton with the Rev. Jose Vattakunnel officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Paul Mausoleum under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation will be observed on Sunday, July 21, in Jennings at the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel at 4:30 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. It will resume at 9 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Published in American Press on July 20, 2019
