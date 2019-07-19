Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1620 East Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Bekkerus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois (Dickerson) Bekkerus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois (Dickerson) Bekkerus Obituary
Lois Dickenson Bekkerus, 98, died on the 19th of April 2019 at Walnut Village Continuing Care Retirement Center in Anaheim, Calif.
Lois was a native of Virginia and had lived with her husband Bernherd and her daughter Becky in Lake Charles, La., since 1960. She was retired from Calcasieu Parish School Board, was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Charles, and participated with her daughter Becky in the Special Olympics for many years.
Her greatest joys in life were her family, church, travel and friends. She loved to share family stories of adventure camping in their van, living in Hungary, and walking on the Great Wall of China. Her husband and daughter were always by her side.
About eight years ago, after Bernherd died, Lois and her beloved daughter, Becky, moved to Anaheim, Calif.
Lois was cremated and buried next to her husband in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Va. A memorial service in Lois' memory will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1620 East Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70601. The Rev. Tim Norris will officiate. All cards of condolence can be sent to Becky Bekkerus at 891 S. Walnut, Apt. 21, Anaheim, California 92602.
Published in American Press from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now