Lois Dickenson Bekkerus, 98, died on the 19th of April 2019 at Walnut Village Continuing Care Retirement Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Lois was a native of Virginia and had lived with her husband Bernherd and her daughter Becky in Lake Charles, La., since 1960. She was retired from Calcasieu Parish School Board, was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Charles, and participated with her daughter Becky in the Special Olympics for many years.

Her greatest joys in life were her family, church, travel and friends. She loved to share family stories of adventure camping in their van, living in Hungary, and walking on the Great Wall of China. Her husband and daughter were always by her side.

About eight years ago, after Bernherd died, Lois and her beloved daughter, Becky, moved to Anaheim, Calif.

Lois was cremated and buried next to her husband in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Va. A memorial service in Lois' memory will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1620 East Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70601. The Rev. Tim Norris will officiate. All cards of condolence can be sent to Becky Bekkerus at 891 S. Walnut, Apt. 21, Anaheim, California 92602. Published in American Press from July 19 to July 20, 2019