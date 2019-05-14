Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Lois Gwen (Davis) Tillman Obituary
Lois Gwen Davis Tillman, 87, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, in a local care center.
She was a lifelong resident of Sulphur. Lois enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Gary Blaine Tillman of Alexandria, Danny Paul Tillman and wife Michele of Sulphur, Sandy McCarty Carver and husband William of DeRidder, and Karen Bruce and husband John of Sulphur; her brother, Vernon Davis of Sulphur; fifteen grandchildren; and twenty-six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harmon Edward Tillman; her son, Michael D. Tillman; siblings, James Davis, Vivian Arnold, Nita Morrow and Leland Davis; and a grandson, Timothy Scott Tillman.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. The Rev. Edward J. Richard, M.S. will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on May 14, 2019
