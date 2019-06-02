SULPHUR - Lois Jean Granger, 81, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, in her residence.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Lake Charles. She attended St. Charles Academy, Lake Charles High School, and then graduated from South Cameron High School before Hurricane Audrey. Lois was the Past President of the Ladies Altar Society and was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church, the Louisiana Restaurant Association and the Retreads Motorcycle Club.

Survivors include her children, Deborah Sue ""Susie"" Savoy and husband, James, Patricia Diane Fritz and husband, Richard, and Roland Ray Granger II, all of Lake Charles; five grandchildren, Amy Hollowell and husband Danny, Amber Benoit and husband Cody, Roland Ray Granger III, Clinton ""Clint"" Granger and Chris Andre Savoy; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Elizabeth, Kol and Raylyn; and a great-great-grandson, Abel. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roland Granger Sr.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of St. Joseph Hospice for their excellent care of Lois since 2017. Published in American Press on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary