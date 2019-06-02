Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Granger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Jean Granger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Jean Granger Obituary
SULPHUR - Lois Jean Granger, 81, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, in her residence.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Lake Charles. She attended St. Charles Academy, Lake Charles High School, and then graduated from South Cameron High School before Hurricane Audrey. Lois was the Past President of the Ladies Altar Society and was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church, the Louisiana Restaurant Association and the Retreads Motorcycle Club.
Survivors include her children, Deborah Sue ""Susie"" Savoy and husband, James, Patricia Diane Fritz and husband, Richard, and Roland Ray Granger II, all of Lake Charles; five grandchildren, Amy Hollowell and husband Danny, Amber Benoit and husband Cody, Roland Ray Granger III, Clinton ""Clint"" Granger and Chris Andre Savoy; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Elizabeth, Kol and Raylyn; and a great-great-grandson, Abel. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roland Granger Sr.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of St. Joseph Hospice for their excellent care of Lois since 2017.
Published in American Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now