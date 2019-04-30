Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Lois Trouard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois L Trouard


1928 - 2019
Lois L Trouard Obituary
Lois LeDoux Trouard, 90, our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 26, 2019, and heard the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Lois was born May 30, 1928, to Evelina Beaugh and Alvard LeDoux in Sweetlake. She was a lifelong artist, celebrated for her paintings and gourds. Her creativity was inspiring to many. She kept active playing beanbag baseball and was a member of Senior Olympics at MSU.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Sharon and Susan with husband Tom; two grandchildren, Dominik and Allie; and one great-grandchild, Dominik Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Junius "J.J." Trouard; and grandson Trey Jackson.
Lois will be remembered for her kind and generous heart. Her laughter and joie de vivre will forever be missed.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Nathan Long will officiate. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 30, 2019
