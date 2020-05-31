Lois Mae Lappe, 90 of Sulphur, La was called home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She was one of six children born to Ralph and Emilie Horn in Woodbine, Iowa on March 12, 1930. From a young age she was rooted to the family values taught to her by her parents. As a teen she moved to Danbury, Wi where she met Virgil Christian Lappe and on April 24, 1950 they was married, together welcoming six children.
Like she was taught, family was her first priority, teaching the values her parents taught her. Second to her family was her faith, she was ever involved in the church, leading by example to her children. In 1967 she welcomed an foreign exchange student from Italy; Claudio (Dio) Castoldi. Her hobbies included making wedding cakes, sewing, crocheting, ceramics and painting; often using her skills to earn extra money for the family.
She was never scared of a hard days work, while in Minnesota they purchased some restaurants, "Crabtree's Kitchen" and later "The Oak Inn" where she cooked and catered. Traveling is another past time of hers, loading the children up to visit her parents and in-laws for the holidays was a staple of each year.
Upon Virgil's retirement they followed the warm weather around the United States; Winters in Vegas, summers in Minnesota, Fall in Montana and Spring in Louisiana; always gone before Hurricane Season started. In the spring of 2005 they parked the motor home in the backyard of their youngest son, Dean and Cynthia. They then began substituting the miles driven for frequent flyer miles; Dean and Cynthia would taxi them to and from the airport so they could complete the trips to see family. Upon relocating to Louisiana she picked up an even bigger family; her son's Fire Department and Cynthia's family referring to her as Grandma or GG. She loved the holidays and gatherings held at the Houston River Fire Department and was always one of their biggest cheerleaders. Lois was an involved member of Houston River Baptist Church, she enjoyed being a "Women on a Mission", aiding in church functions and running the roads with her "Golden Girls".
Lois was welcomed into Heaven by her husband of 63 years; her parents; a son-in-law, Gary Gilbertson, her siblings; William Horn, Ralph Horn, Amy Judson, Doris Bostrom, and Ruth Horn; two grandchildren; and some great grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory and love of travel are her children; Kathleen (John) Johnson, Annette Gilberston, Duane (Marnie) Lappe, Ruth (Dan) Jahn, Jerry Lappe, Dean (Cynthia) Lappe; 20 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; her exchange student Dio and wife Teresa; and her Fire Department Family.
The family will welcome friends on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Houston River Baptist Church beginning at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Lonnie Gothrup. If you are unable to attend services we invite you to her virtual services at www.facebook.com/hixsonsulphur1
She will be laid to rest at Glass Window Cemetery in Leesville, graveside services to begin at 3 p.m.
The family extends special thanks to High Hope Care Center and Heart of Hospice for their dedicated and dutiful care. In lieu of flowers and food the family asks to make a donation in her name to Colors for a Cause-Louisiana Chapter or High Hope Care Center.
She was one of six children born to Ralph and Emilie Horn in Woodbine, Iowa on March 12, 1930. From a young age she was rooted to the family values taught to her by her parents. As a teen she moved to Danbury, Wi where she met Virgil Christian Lappe and on April 24, 1950 they was married, together welcoming six children.
Like she was taught, family was her first priority, teaching the values her parents taught her. Second to her family was her faith, she was ever involved in the church, leading by example to her children. In 1967 she welcomed an foreign exchange student from Italy; Claudio (Dio) Castoldi. Her hobbies included making wedding cakes, sewing, crocheting, ceramics and painting; often using her skills to earn extra money for the family.
She was never scared of a hard days work, while in Minnesota they purchased some restaurants, "Crabtree's Kitchen" and later "The Oak Inn" where she cooked and catered. Traveling is another past time of hers, loading the children up to visit her parents and in-laws for the holidays was a staple of each year.
Upon Virgil's retirement they followed the warm weather around the United States; Winters in Vegas, summers in Minnesota, Fall in Montana and Spring in Louisiana; always gone before Hurricane Season started. In the spring of 2005 they parked the motor home in the backyard of their youngest son, Dean and Cynthia. They then began substituting the miles driven for frequent flyer miles; Dean and Cynthia would taxi them to and from the airport so they could complete the trips to see family. Upon relocating to Louisiana she picked up an even bigger family; her son's Fire Department and Cynthia's family referring to her as Grandma or GG. She loved the holidays and gatherings held at the Houston River Fire Department and was always one of their biggest cheerleaders. Lois was an involved member of Houston River Baptist Church, she enjoyed being a "Women on a Mission", aiding in church functions and running the roads with her "Golden Girls".
Lois was welcomed into Heaven by her husband of 63 years; her parents; a son-in-law, Gary Gilbertson, her siblings; William Horn, Ralph Horn, Amy Judson, Doris Bostrom, and Ruth Horn; two grandchildren; and some great grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory and love of travel are her children; Kathleen (John) Johnson, Annette Gilberston, Duane (Marnie) Lappe, Ruth (Dan) Jahn, Jerry Lappe, Dean (Cynthia) Lappe; 20 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; her exchange student Dio and wife Teresa; and her Fire Department Family.
The family will welcome friends on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Houston River Baptist Church beginning at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Lonnie Gothrup. If you are unable to attend services we invite you to her virtual services at www.facebook.com/hixsonsulphur1
She will be laid to rest at Glass Window Cemetery in Leesville, graveside services to begin at 3 p.m.
The family extends special thanks to High Hope Care Center and Heart of Hospice for their dedicated and dutiful care. In lieu of flowers and food the family asks to make a donation in her name to Colors for a Cause-Louisiana Chapter or High Hope Care Center.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 31, 2020.