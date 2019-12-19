|
Lois M. Parker
May 20, 1934- December 16, 2019
Lois Marie Parker, age 85, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Dec. 16, 2019. She was a life-long native of Westlake, La.
Preceding her passing was her mother Irma Lee Easton; sister, Georgia Ann Campbell; daughter, Hattie Marie Furlough; and husband, Charlie Parker.
Her memories will always be cherished by her sister LaFerne Gregory of Pittsburg, Cali.; brothers, Charles (Mae Dell) Mayfield of Shreveport, La., Paul Tracy Mayfield of Oakland Cali.; five sons, Leroy Bryant Jr., Al Johnson, Kenneth Parker, Stanley (Cosandra) Parker, all of Westlake, and Earl Parker of Lake Charles; three daughters, Ida Parker of Oakland, Cali., Cassandra Ona of Elk Grove, Cali., and Connie Parker of Westlake, La.; 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Lois was loved by many and will be truly missed. May she rest in peace forever in Heaven
The family will receive friends from 9a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Reeves Temple CME Church, 1400 Winterhalter St., Lake Charles, La. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Perkins Cemetery, in Westlake, La. under the direction of Stevens' Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 20, 2019